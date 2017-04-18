Russian accused of running spam ring ...

Russian accused of running spam ring is indicted in US

Read more: The Gazette

A Russian man described by U.S. authorities as one of the world's most notorious criminal spammers has been indicted by a federal grand jury, officials announced Friday. Pyotr Levashov, who was arrested in Barcelona, Spain, this month, is accused of running a computer network that sent hundreds of millions of spam emails worldwide each year.

Chicago, IL

