Russia bans image of Putin in drag, labeling it 'extremist' material...
A woman holds a poster depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin during an August 2013 protest in front of the Russian embassy in Madrid, Spain, against Russia's new law on gays. MOSCOW - Russia's justice ministry has banned an image of President Vladimir Putin in full makeup that has been frequently used in protests across the country.
