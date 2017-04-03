Russia bans image of Putin in drag, l...

Russia bans image of Putin in drag, labeling it 'extremist' material...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KIRO-TV Seattle

A woman holds a poster depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin during an August 2013 protest in front of the Russian embassy in Madrid, Spain, against Russia's new law on gays. MOSCOW - Russia's justice ministry has banned an image of President Vladimir Putin in full makeup that has been frequently used in protests across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Apr 2 Diversity Dude 2
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,394 • Total comments across all topics: 280,108,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC