Royal Marines 'invaded' Spain by landing on wrong beach

20 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Britain 'invaded' Spain in 2002 when the Royal Marines landed on the wrong beach in bungled Gibraltar training exercise, former First Sea Lord reveals The troops were heading to Gibraltar for a training exercise, when they miscalculated the landing point and ended up a mile further up the coast, in Spain. Lord Alan West was the First Sea Lord at the time and told the BBC about the potentially calamitous incident which was resolved before war was declared.

Chicago, IL

