Royal Marines 'invaded' Spain by landing on wrong beach
Britain 'invaded' Spain in 2002 when the Royal Marines landed on the wrong beach in bungled Gibraltar training exercise, former First Sea Lord reveals The troops were heading to Gibraltar for a training exercise, when they miscalculated the landing point and ended up a mile further up the coast, in Spain. Lord Alan West was the First Sea Lord at the time and told the BBC about the potentially calamitous incident which was resolved before war was declared.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Apr 2
|Diversity Dude
|2
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ...
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC