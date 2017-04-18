President Iohannis, private visit in Spain
From April 17 to 22, President Klaus Iohannis is paying a private visit in the Kingdom of Spain, the Presidential Administration announced on Monday. The Head of State spent the Easter holiday in Sibiu, with his family, as the last year.
