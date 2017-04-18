President Iohannis, private visit in ...

President Iohannis, private visit in Spain

Nine O'Clock

From April 17 to 22, President Klaus Iohannis is paying a private visit in the Kingdom of Spain, the Presidential Administration announced on Monday. The Head of State spent the Easter holiday in Sibiu, with his family, as the last year.

Chicago, IL

