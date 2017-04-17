Plane bound for UK forced to make emergency landing in Portugal after ...

The pilot of the Thomson flight from Gran Canaria to Bristol was forced to descend from an altitude of 30,000ft to 10,000ft after the windscreen was damaged A passenger jet bound for the UK was forced to make an emergency landing in Portugal last night after the plane's windscreen was smashed mid-flight. The pilot of the Thomson flight from Las Palmas, in Gran Canaria, to Bristol was forced to descend from an altitude of 30,000ft to 10,000ft after the windscreen was damaged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.