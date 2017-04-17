Plane bound for UK forced to make eme...

Plane bound for UK forced to make emergency landing in Portugal after ...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Mirror.co.uk

The pilot of the Thomson flight from Gran Canaria to Bristol was forced to descend from an altitude of 30,000ft to 10,000ft after the windscreen was damaged A passenger jet bound for the UK was forced to make an emergency landing in Portugal last night after the plane's windscreen was smashed mid-flight. The pilot of the Thomson flight from Las Palmas, in Gran Canaria, to Bristol was forced to descend from an altitude of 30,000ft to 10,000ft after the windscreen was damaged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... 15 hr Pervs in Girls Lo... 5
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,815 • Total comments across all topics: 280,380,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC