Pepe Raphael and 3 Leg Torso together at last
Musicians Pepe Raphael, Bela R. Balogh and Courtney Von Drehle have collaborated to present a special concert May 1 at Lake Theater and Cafe as part of the Music Mondays concert series. The three are longtime friends, but have not until now appear in concert together.
Read more at Lake Oswego Review.
