Peace-making in the Peninsula; the first years of globalization
Today the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, East Timor, the old Portuguese-ruled Indian Goa now Chinese city Macau, Myanmar , India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand, and the tiny island states in the Pacific, are members of ASEM, with its 30 European and 21 Asian countries as members in their regular Asia-Europe meetings, exchanging exports-imports, investments, joint-ventures, tourism, and students in their universities, with a number of Asian nations today even richer than those in Europe. Over 400 years, the Philippines had sporadic rebellions and wars with Spain and the US and also great moments in the inheritance of a Catholic religion and democratic governance.
