Passengers kicked off easyJet flight ...

Passengers kicked off easyJet flight from Liverpool after threats to crew

15 hrs ago Read more: IcNorthWales

An easyJet flight from Liverpool to Lanzarote was diverted last night after a group of passengers started to become aggressive to members of the crew. The Airbus which took off from John Lennon Airport yesterday afternoon made its unscheduled stop in Morocco before continuing on to the Spanish island.

Chicago, IL

