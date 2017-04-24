Passengers kicked off easyJet flight from Liverpool after threats to crew
An easyJet flight from Liverpool to Lanzarote was diverted last night after a group of passengers started to become aggressive to members of the crew. The Airbus which took off from John Lennon Airport yesterday afternoon made its unscheduled stop in Morocco before continuing on to the Spanish island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IcNorthWales.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Apr 25
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|6
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ...
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC