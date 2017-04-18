Oscar Isaac feels 'fortunate' to have...

Oscar Isaac feels 'fortunate' to have final months with late mother

Oscar Isaac feels "fortunate" that he got to spend as much time as possible with his mother before she died. The 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' actor's mum Maria discovered she was suffering from a serious illness last October so Oscar shelved as many of his work commitments as possible to be with her.

