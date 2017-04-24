Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind welcome first child
Elvira's documentary 'Bobbi Jene' won three awards at the Tribeca Film Festival this week, including Best Documentary Feature, and the director sent a video acceptance speech, which showed her cradling the newborn in her arms. In the video, posted on Twitter by @cinespons, she said: "I am so grateful to you all and thank you to the jury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|9 hr
|TerriB1
|11
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ...
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC