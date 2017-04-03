Obese Spanish workers take more sick ...

Obese Spanish workers take more sick leave

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: EurekAlert!

Malaga, Spain - April 8, 2017: Obese Spanish workers take more sick leave than their healthy weight colleagues, according to research in more than 174 000 employees presented today at EuroPrevent 2017.1 The ICARIA Study was designed to analyse cardiovascular risk factors and their impact on sickness absence in the Spanish working population. "Overall, the working population is supposed to be young and healthy but we have found a high prevalence of cardiovascular risk factors, like tobacco consumption, hypertension, or dyslipidaemia," said Dr Miguel-Angel Sanchez-Chaparro, ICARIA study investigator at University Hospital "Virgen de la Victoria" , and Dr Eva Calvo-Bonacho, head of health projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Apr 2 Diversity Dude 2
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,645 • Total comments across all topics: 280,153,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC