Malaga, Spain - April 8, 2017: Obese Spanish workers take more sick leave than their healthy weight colleagues, according to research in more than 174 000 employees presented today at EuroPrevent 2017.1 The ICARIA Study was designed to analyse cardiovascular risk factors and their impact on sickness absence in the Spanish working population. "Overall, the working population is supposed to be young and healthy but we have found a high prevalence of cardiovascular risk factors, like tobacco consumption, hypertension, or dyslipidaemia," said Dr Miguel-Angel Sanchez-Chaparro, ICARIA study investigator at University Hospital "Virgen de la Victoria" , and Dr Eva Calvo-Bonacho, head of health projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.