New TSHD Launched for Van Oord
Van Oord's first of two new midsize trailing suction hopper dredgers , Vox Amalia, has been launched at the LaNaval shipyard in Bilbao, Spain. Its twin, Vox Alexia, is slated to be completed early next year.
