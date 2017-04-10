New TSHD Launched for Van Oord

Van Oord's first of two new midsize trailing suction hopper dredgers , Vox Amalia, has been launched at the LaNaval shipyard in Bilbao, Spain. Its twin, Vox Alexia, is slated to be completed early next year.

