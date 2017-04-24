New research sheds light on treating bloodstream infections with fewer side effects
Patients with bloodstream infections could avoid treatment with a combination of antimicrobial therapies if they are given the right drug as early as possible and if they are classified as at low risk of death. This would reduce the risk of adverse side effects, as well as the likelihood of drug resistance developing in the bacteria that cause the infection-carbapenemase-producing Enterobacteriaceae .
