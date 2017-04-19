Nauta Capital closes out $170M third ...

Nauta Capital closes out $170M third fund

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: TechCrunch

Early stage VC firm Nauta Capital , which has offices in London, UK, Barcelona, Spain and Boston in the US, has closed out a 2016 fund raising - capping it off at $170 million. The firm has already closed eight investments with this fund, which had a first closing at $70M, with a further $100M added in parallel - now closing oversubscribed vs the original target for the fund of around $120M, according to general partner Carles Ferrer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TechCrunch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Apr 17 Pervs in Girls Lo... 5
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,701 • Total comments across all topics: 280,423,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC