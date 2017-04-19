Nauta Capital closes out $170M third fund

Early stage VC firm Nauta Capital , which has offices in London, UK, Barcelona, Spain and Boston in the US, has closed out a 2016 fund raising - capping it off at $170 million. The firm has already closed eight investments with this fund, which had a first closing at $70M, with a further $100M added in parallel - now closing oversubscribed vs the original target for the fund of around $120M, according to general partner Carles Ferrer.

