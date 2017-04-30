'My dream is to play here for a long ...

'My dream is to play here for a long time' - Alba frustrated but commits future to Barcelona

Read more: Goal.com

While the situation is not ideal, the full-back has no desire to leave the Catalan club in the near future Alba has become frustrated at Camp Nou after dropping out of Luis Enrique's starting XI this season amid reported interest from teams like Manchester United. The 28-year-old Spain international has been a casualty of Luis Enrique's switch to a three-man defence but he played in Barca's 3-0 victory at Espanyol on Saturday.

