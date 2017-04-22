Mourinho demands two global stars in ...

Mourinho demands two global stars in exchange for Man United's 60m talisman

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Metro

De Gea has established himself as one of the world's greatest goalkeepers in his six years at Old Trafford but the 26-year-old is being heavily linked with a move to the Bernabeu at the end of the season. Madrid's deal for the Spaniard collapsed last summer but the La Liga giants are determined to get their number one target ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Apr 17 Pervs in Girls Lo... 5
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,751 • Total comments across all topics: 280,507,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC