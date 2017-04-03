Miguel Garcia Feliz has been appointed General Manager at Hotel Sant Francesc in Palma, Spain
Taking on the role of General Manager is Miguel Garcia Feliz whose experience was acquired at Claridge's and The Connaught in London. With this he'll bring a balanced and fresh approach to the luxury we would like to deliver.
