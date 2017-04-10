Migrant boat capsizes off Spain, 3 dead
Three migrants from sub-Saharan Africa are dead after their boat capsized in the Mediterranean but the Spanish navy managed to rescue another 30 people in the group. The navy went to rescue the migrants after their dinghy sank on Tuesday near the island of Alboran, halfway between Spain's southern coast and its North African enclave of Melilla.
