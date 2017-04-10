Migrant boat capsizes off Spain, 3 dead

Migrant boat capsizes off Spain, 3 dead

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Mercury

Three migrants from sub-Saharan Africa are dead after their boat capsized in the Mediterranean but the Spanish navy managed to rescue another 30 people in the group. The navy went to rescue the migrants after their dinghy sank on Tuesday near the island of Alboran, halfway between Spain's southern coast and its North African enclave of Melilla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Apr 9 Enforcer 4
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,599 • Total comments across all topics: 280,236,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC