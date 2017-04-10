Miami-bound American Airlines flight ...

Miami-bound American Airlines flight from Paris diverted to Spain after mechanical issue

Read more: The Miami Herald

A flight from Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport scheduled to arrive in Miami just before 4 p.m. Wednesday was diverted to Spain after a "mechanical issue," American Airlines spokeswoman Alexis Aran Coello said. The flight, AA 63 which left Paris at about noon local time, landed in Santiago de Compostela Airport in northwestern Spain just after 2 p.m. It was carrying 210 passengers and 14 crew members.

Chicago, IL

