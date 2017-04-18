MHS Spanish Honor Society travels to Spain
Preparation begins now for the journey of the Maryville High School Spanish Honor Society to Madrid, Spain. As of spring break 2018, Sponsors Jenny Sobota and Angela Webb will be leading a trip to Spain for the club.
