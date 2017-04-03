Meet Jos -Luis Novo, the Fresno Philh...

Meet Jos -Luis Novo, the Fresno Philharmonica s final conductor candidate

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Fresno Bee

Novo is spending the week doing media interviews, rehearsing with the musicians, and meeting with audience members, musicians, patrons and students. His visit culminates Sunday with an appearance at the "Words on Music" pre-concert lecture and then conducting a Masterworks concert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Apr 2 Diversity Dude 2
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,762 • Total comments across all topics: 280,086,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC