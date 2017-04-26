Massachusetts campaign aims to boost organ donations
BOSTON - A new public awareness campaign launched Wednesday by the Department of Public Health and the Massachusetts Advisory Council on Organ and Tissue Transplants seeks to spread the word that age doesn't matter in organ donations.
