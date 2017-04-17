Man dies in 'Towering Inferno' blaze as people flee to the...

Man dies in 'Towering Inferno' blaze ...

A fire crew smashed their way into the man's flat after neighbours desperately tried to help get out - but they were too late At least 20 other residents were trapped on the roof after they fled up the stairs to escape the raging flames and suffocating thick black smoke. Fire crews raced to dampen the blaze, which broke out in a block at around 8am this morning, in Malaga, Spain.

