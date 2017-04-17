Man dies in 'Towering Inferno' blaze as people flee to the...
A fire crew smashed their way into the man's flat after neighbours desperately tried to help get out - but they were too late At least 20 other residents were trapped on the roof after they fled up the stairs to escape the raging flames and suffocating thick black smoke. Fire crews raced to dampen the blaze, which broke out in a block at around 8am this morning, in Malaga, Spain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|4 hr
|John Deer
|6
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ...
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC