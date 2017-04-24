Major Spanish food festival coming to...

Major Spanish food festival coming to Portland this June

The Tourist Office of Spain has picked Portland to represent the United States for World Tapas Day 2017, a day devoted to celebrating Spanish culture and gastronomy with events, parties and unique tapas created for the event. The day, which falls on June 15, will be celebrated with a full week of events, including a collaborative dinner from a Michelin-starred chef flying in from Spain.

