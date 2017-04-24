Major Spanish food festival coming to Portland this June

The Tourist Office of Spain has picked Portland to represent the United States for World Tapas Day 2017, a day devoted to celebrating Spanish culture and gastronomy with events, parties and unique tapas created for the event. The day, which falls on June 15, will be celebrated with a full week of events, including a collaborative dinner from a Michelin-starred chef flying in from Spain.

