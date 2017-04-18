Luxury Property on the Costa del Sol

Sales transactions for Luxury Property in Spain rose by 31% in 2016, signalling the significant recent uptick in demand for high-end Spanish property. MARBELLA, MALAGA, SPAIN, April 18, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sales transactions for Luxury Property in Spain rose by 31% in 2016 with a reported price increase of 4%, signalling the significant recent uptick in demand for high-end Spanish properties.

