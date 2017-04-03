LPC-CVC's CLH buy backed with a 560m loan
A 560m loan will back the acquisition of a 25% stake in Spanish oil transportation and storage company CLH by CVC Capital Partners' Strategic Opportunities Platform, banking sources said. CVC announced on Monday it was acquiring a 10% stake from Ardian as well as a 5% stake from each of Kutxabank, Abanca and clients of Alberta Investment Management Corp. The 560m term loan will have a five-year maturity and is expected to pay an interest margin of 250bp over Euribor, the sources said.
