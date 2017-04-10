Liverpool make Sessegnon key target w...

Liverpool make Sessegnon key target with no substance in Theo Hernandez links

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Goal.com

Suggestions the Reds have put in an offer for the France youth international are wide of the mark, with interest centering on Fulham's wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon is Liverpool's primary target at left-back with the club having not made an approach for Atletico Madrid's Theo Hernandez. Reports in Spain claimed the Premier League side had submitted a proposal for the latter, on loan at Alaves, which would have seen his salary quintuple if he made the switch to Anfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Sun Enforcer 4
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,170 • Total comments across all topics: 280,208,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC