Liverpool make Sessegnon key target with no substance in Theo Hernandez links

Suggestions the Reds have put in an offer for the France youth international are wide of the mark, with interest centering on Fulham's wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon is Liverpool's primary target at left-back with the club having not made an approach for Atletico Madrid's Theo Hernandez. Reports in Spain claimed the Premier League side had submitted a proposal for the latter, on loan at Alaves, which would have seen his salary quintuple if he made the switch to Anfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.