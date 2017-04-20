King presents Spanish author Mendoza with Cervantes prize
Spanish novelist Eduardo Mendoza has been presented with the Cervantes Prize, the Spanish-speaking world's highest literary honor, with officials praising his humorous style as a continuation of that of Spain's most famous author. King Felipe VI presented the award announced last year at a ceremony Thursday in the central town of Alcala de Henares, the birthplace of Miguel de Cervantes, author of "Don Quixote."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Apr 17
|Pervs in Girls Lo...
|5
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ...
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC