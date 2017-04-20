King presents Spanish author Mendoza ...

King presents Spanish author Mendoza with Cervantes prize

Spanish novelist Eduardo Mendoza has been presented with the Cervantes Prize, the Spanish-speaking world's highest literary honor, with officials praising his humorous style as a continuation of that of Spain's most famous author. King Felipe VI presented the award announced last year at a ceremony Thursday in the central town of Alcala de Henares, the birthplace of Miguel de Cervantes, author of "Don Quixote."

