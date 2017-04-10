Judge in Spain begins investigation o...

Judge in Spain begins investigation of Syrian war crimes

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

Maite Parejo, lawyer for Amal Hag Hamdo Anfalis, leaves the national court in Madrid, Spain, Monday, April 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Sun Enforcer 4
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,950 • Total comments across all topics: 280,197,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC