Inside a rare Colorado pot club

Fire Weather Watch issued April 19 at 2:43PM MDT expiring April 20 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Pitkin Fire Weather Warning issued April 19 at 2:43PM MDT expiring April 20 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan Fire Weather Watch issued April 18 at 8:03PM MDT expiring April 20 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan Fire Weather Watch issued April 18 at 8:03PM MDT expiring April 20 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Pitkin BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 22: A member smokes a marijuana joint in a cannabis club on August 22, 2014 in Barcelona, Spain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.