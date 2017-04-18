How testing urine can help fight off ...

How testing urine can help fight off kidney transplant failure

Washington D.C. [USA], Apr 23 : Testing for molecular markers in the urine of kidney transplant patients could reveal whether the transplant is failing and why, according to a recent research. Transplants are life-saving treatments for patients with end-stage kidney disease but around 25 percent fail within five years, either because the body begins to reject the new organ, or because a viral infection has taken hold of the kidney.

Chicago, IL

