How de Meo convinced VW that Seat needed a midsize SUV
Seat CEO Luca De Meo used a clever pitch to persuade the Spanish brand's parent Volkswagen Group to approve a midsize SUV for the marque - he convinced VW Group chiefs that the new model would not only help Seat, but also boost capacity utilization at VW's hometown plant in Wolfsburg, Germany. The Italian executive, who has also held key roles at Renault, Toyota, Fiat, VW and Audi before joining Seat in September 2015, explained how the plan became a reality in an interview with Automotive News Europe Associate Publisher and Editor Luca Ciferri.
