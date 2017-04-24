Guillen outlines future Vuelta a Espa...

Guillen outlines future Vuelta a Espana plans

Read more: Cycling News

Vuelta a Espana race director, Javier Guilln has outlined his plans for the race through to the 2020 edition of the Spanish Grand Tour. Guilln, Fernando Escartn, race technical director, and Kiko Garca, the voice of race radio, spent Wednesday at the Madrid offices of Spanish daily AS , outlining his plan for four stages on the Canary Islands, an excursion into the Portuguese mountains and possible stage visit in Morocco.

Chicago, IL

