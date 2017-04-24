GonzaI lez Byass launch eighth Tio Pe...

GonzaI lez Byass launch eighth Tio Pepe En Rama

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Drinks Business

Tio Pepe has released its eighth edition of its en rama expression, described, by Gonza lez Byass master blender Antonio Flores as "wild and alive". First released in 2009, the 2017 limited edition fino Sherry, like previous en rama releases, is bottled without normal wine clarification and stabilisation processes such as fining or filtration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Apr 17 Pervs in Girls Lo... 5
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,615 • Total comments across all topics: 280,544,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC