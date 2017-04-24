GonzaI lez Byass launch eighth Tio Pepe En Rama
Tio Pepe has released its eighth edition of its en rama expression, described, by Gonza lez Byass master blender Antonio Flores as "wild and alive". First released in 2009, the 2017 limited edition fino Sherry, like previous en rama releases, is bottled without normal wine clarification and stabilisation processes such as fining or filtration.
