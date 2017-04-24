Gingham Wine Bottles - 'Picnic Wine' ...

Gingham Wine Bottles - 'Picnic Wine' Boasts Packaging That Resembles...

'Picnic Wine' from Madrid, Spain is a new brand that focuses on freshness and playing up themes of al fresco dining. True to its name, Picnic uses the same style of pattern that can be found on picnic blankets for its wine bottle packaging.

Chicago, IL

