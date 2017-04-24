First flight from Southend to Murcia ...

First flight from Southend to Murcia greeted by water arch salute

The new service to Murcia, Spain, will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays during summer with fares starting from A 35.24 one-way. On arrival into Murcia, the inaugural flight was greeted by a surprise water arch salute by the airport fire brigade, a traditional way of celebrating in the aviation industry.

Chicago, IL

