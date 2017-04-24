Ferry slams into breakwater in Canary...

Ferry slams into breakwater in Canary Islands, 13 injured new

18 hrs ago Read more: ABC News 4 Charleston

This image taken from video shows a Naviera Armas ferry heading towards the breakwater at Puerta de la Luz, Gran Canaria, Spain on Friday, April 21, 2017. Thirteen ferry passengers were injured when the boat slammed into a breakwater in a port on the Canary Islands, Spanish authorities said Saturday.

