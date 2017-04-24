Europe's Typhoon Fighter

Remember Firefox? That was the Soviet fighter in Craig Thomas' eponymous 1977 bestseller, made into a Clint Eastwood movie in 1982. Capable of Mach 5 and nearly invisible to radar, Firefox - in Thomas' book, the NATO code name for a fictional MiG-31 - could fly 3,000 miles and cruised comfortably at 80,000 feet and Mach 3-plus.

