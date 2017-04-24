Europe's Typhoon Fighter

Europe's Typhoon Fighter

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Air & Space

Remember Firefox? That was the Soviet fighter in Craig Thomas' eponymous 1977 bestseller, made into a Clint Eastwood movie in 1982. Capable of Mach 5 and nearly invisible to radar, Firefox - in Thomas' book, the NATO code name for a fictional MiG-31 - could fly 3,000 miles and cruised comfortably at 80,000 feet and Mach 3-plus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Air & Space.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Sat TerriB1 11
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,328 • Total comments across all topics: 280,688,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC