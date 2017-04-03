ETA militant group to begin surrender...

ETA militant group to begin surrender of weapons

Read more: RTE.ie

The move draws a line under more than four decades of armed struggle that gained it notoriety as one of Europe's most intractable separatist movements. ETA declared a ceasefire in 2011 after killing more than 850 people during a campaign for an independent state in northern Spain and southwest France.

Chicago, IL

