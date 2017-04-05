Emperor, empress welcome Spain's roya...

Emperor, empress welcome Spain's royal couple at Imperial Palace

Yesterday Read more: The Japan Times

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko on Wednesday welcomed Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, who are visiting Japan as state guests, at the Imperial Palace, with Crown Prince Naruhito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also attending a related event there. The Spanish royal couple are on a four-day visit to Japan from Tuesday aimed at further strengthening the ties between the two countries as Tokyo and Madrid mark the 150th anniversary of bilateral relations next year.

