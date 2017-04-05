Emperor, empress welcome Spain's royal couple at Imperial Palace
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko on Wednesday welcomed Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, who are visiting Japan as state guests, at the Imperial Palace, with Crown Prince Naruhito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also attending a related event there. The Spanish royal couple are on a four-day visit to Japan from Tuesday aimed at further strengthening the ties between the two countries as Tokyo and Madrid mark the 150th anniversary of bilateral relations next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Apr 2
|Diversity Dude
|2
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ...
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC