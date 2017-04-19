Double win for Lav, Charo
Lav Diaz was named Best Director by the Dublin Film Critics Circle Awards for "Ang Babaeng Humayo " at the recently concluded 15th Audi Dublin International Film Festival in Ireland. The Film Development Council of The Philippines congratulated Lav for the win via Twitter on April 17, posting, "Congratulations to Lav Diaz who won Best Director for his film "Ang Babaeng Humayo" at Dublin Film Critics Circle Awards!" Meanwhile, "Ang Babaeng Humayo " lead star Charo Santos-Concio was bestowed a Special Mention Award at the 17th Festival Internacional de Cine Las Palmas de Gran Canaria in Canary Islands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Mon
|Pervs in Girls Lo...
|5
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ...
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC