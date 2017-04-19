Double win for Lav, Charo

Lav Diaz was named Best Director by the Dublin Film Critics Circle Awards for "Ang Babaeng Humayo " at the recently concluded 15th Audi Dublin International Film Festival in Ireland. The Film Development Council of The Philippines congratulated Lav for the win via Twitter on April 17, posting, "Congratulations to Lav Diaz who won Best Director for his film "Ang Babaeng Humayo" at Dublin Film Critics Circle Awards!" Meanwhile, "Ang Babaeng Humayo " lead star Charo Santos-Concio was bestowed a Special Mention Award at the 17th Festival Internacional de Cine Las Palmas de Gran Canaria in Canary Islands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.