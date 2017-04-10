Disputed goal highlights lack of goal...

Disputed goal highlights lack of goal-line tech in Spain

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

The Spanish league's lack of goal-line technology was underscored in Real Sociedad's 3-1 victory over visitors Sporting Gijon on Monday. Sporting goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar dove to block Willian Jose's third-minute header, managing to knock the ball out as it appeared to cross the goal-line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Sun Enforcer 4
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,473 • Total comments across all topics: 280,212,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC