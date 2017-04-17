Could Valencia be the dream holiday?
Then, while we're gathering holiday cliches as fast as Spanish vineyards pluck Tempranillo grapes, let's throw in a few soggy 'Real English Fry-ups with Real English Bacon' billboards, a smattering of soggy pizzas , a clutter of Kidz Clubz, and endless amusement arcades to eat up any Euros you have remaining after forking out for overpriced, under flavoured imitation English food. Meanwhile we dream wistfully of stumbling upon that perfect Spanish restaurant where prices are good but quality is even better; somewhere that makes your tastebuds not only tingle but dance the Flamenco equivalent to a joyous Irish jig.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hemel Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|19 hr
|Pervs in Girls Lo...
|5
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|3
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|Jan '17
|pupurri
|3
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ...
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC