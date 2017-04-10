Case Study: Designing a reverse osmos...

Case Study: Designing a reverse osmosis system for real conditions

The more accurately a proposed concept offered to a customer takes account of the prevailing circumstances, the easier it is to satisfy the customer's needs. To ensure that the design process of reverse osmosis systems is even more successful in the future, specialty chemicals company LANXESS continuously carries out R&D in the field of water treatment.

Chicago, IL

