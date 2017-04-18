Brits forced to abandon EIGHT Spain b...

Brits forced to abandon EIGHT Spain beaches as 60,000 litres of oil spills in sea

20 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

Local authorities said the beaches near the airport on the island's east coast would be closed as a precaution after 60,000 litres of fuel spilled into the sea following a ferry carrying Brit holidaymakers slammed into the island. Five people were taken to hospital after the car ferry with 140 passengers and 30 crew on board smashed into a wall at the entrance to Luz Port in the island capital Las Palmas after an electrical failure.

