Brits forced to abandon EIGHT Spain beaches as 60,000 litres of oil spills in sea
Local authorities said the beaches near the airport on the island's east coast would be closed as a precaution after 60,000 litres of fuel spilled into the sea following a ferry carrying Brit holidaymakers slammed into the island. Five people were taken to hospital after the car ferry with 140 passengers and 30 crew on board smashed into a wall at the entrance to Luz Port in the island capital Las Palmas after an electrical failure.
