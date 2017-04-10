Briton 'tried to batter ex-wife to death' in Spain
British man, 69, 'left bedroom covered in blood after trying to batter his ex-wife to death in her bed with a crowbar' in Spain A British OAP has been arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide after his ex-wife was attacked by an intruder armed with a crowbar. The 69-year-old Scot was held after allegedly breaking into his victim's home in Spain and hitting her repeatedly round the head with the weapon.
