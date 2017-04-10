Briton 'tried to batter ex-wife to de...

Briton 'tried to batter ex-wife to death' in Spain

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

British man, 69, 'left bedroom covered in blood after trying to batter his ex-wife to death in her bed with a crowbar' in Spain A British OAP has been arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide after his ex-wife was attacked by an intruder armed with a crowbar. The 69-year-old Scot was held after allegedly breaking into his victim's home in Spain and hitting her repeatedly round the head with the weapon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Apr 9 Enforcer 4
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,118 • Total comments across all topics: 280,243,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC