British woman, 73, killed in Ibiza
The pensioner, 73, was hit as she crossed the busy road linking the capital to the town of San Jose in the south west of the island with two other people. The driver of the 4x4 involved in the incident, which happened around midday yesterday/on Saturday, passed a drink-drive test.
