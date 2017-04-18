Brit killed by driver high on drink and drugs on Magaluf party stripA ...

Brit killed by driver high on drink a...

Brit killed by driver high on drink and drugs on Magaluf party strip

The 40-year-old was mowed down in the party strip of Punta Ballena just hours after jetting to the island. He died instantly after being thrown several feet by the 39-year-old Spaniard that hit him, who had been spotted speeding in the area moments before the tragedy at 3am this morning.

