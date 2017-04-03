Brand new European Festival 'elrow Fr...

Brand new European Festival 'elrow Friends & Family' launches

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: Music-News.com

Brand new for 2017, Spanish show creators elrow continue to throw away the clubbing rulebook with the launch of their debut festival edition named 'elrow Friends & Family' - a one-day event that promises to be their biggest and craziest party to date. Taking place on Saturday 15th July at the beachfront location of Salou in Spain elrow Friends & Family will cater to thousands of fans for an all-encompassing explosion of fun, colour, and confetti.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Music-News.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Apr 2 Diversity Dude 2
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,762 • Total comments across all topics: 280,086,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC