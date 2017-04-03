Brand new European Festival 'elrow Friends & Family' launches
Brand new for 2017, Spanish show creators elrow continue to throw away the clubbing rulebook with the launch of their debut festival edition named 'elrow Friends & Family' - a one-day event that promises to be their biggest and craziest party to date. Taking place on Saturday 15th July at the beachfront location of Salou in Spain elrow Friends & Family will cater to thousands of fans for an all-encompassing explosion of fun, colour, and confetti.
