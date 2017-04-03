Boozed-up Brit in 9/11 threat on Ryanair flight back from Spain hols...

Sozzled Jason Clarke necked six pints before boarding the Birmingham-bound Ryanair flight from Malaga, Spain, at 7.35pm on January 13. The 47-year-old called passengers c***s and labelled cabin crew b****es and f***ers before threatening to kill everyone on board. He crawled around on the floor of the plane and behaved "appallingly" for the duration of the two-and-a-half hour flight.

